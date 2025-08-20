Another billionaire to visit Titanic wreck 2 years after Oceangate tragedy: ‘You’ll recognise the name’

The lore of the Titanic has fascinated millions of people for decades. Its lure has drawn explorers to the depths of the ocean as they seek to unravel the mysteries of the legendary 1912 shipwreck. Its story has been immortalized on the big screen in one of the memorable movies of our times. The wreck of the Titanic lies 12,500 feet below the North Atlantic Ocean (Facebook/@tritonsubs)

The endless fascination with the Titanic is such that two years after the Oceangate tragedy, one billionaire is planning an expedition to the wreck that lies 12,500 feet below the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean.

What was the Oceangate tragedy?

The Oceangate tragedy unfolded in June 2023 when the company’s Titan submersible imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck, claiming five lives. The victims included Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet. The disaster sparked global scrutiny over deep-sea tourism and the safety standards of privately run expeditions.

Another expedition to Titanic?

Since the Oceangate tragedy, the wreck of the Titanic has remained off limits to explorers and deep sea divers. That has done little to diminish its appeal.

Now, speculation is rife that another private expedition to the Titanic wreck is in the works. Details, however, have been kept under wraps, according to a report in the New York Post.

The expedition will include a billionaire whose name has not been revealed, but is apparently recognisable.

“I heard that somebody is going down to the Titanic in a couple weeks,” a source told The Post.

“What I can tell you is that it’s a billionaire. Going down there will cost $10 million. You would recognize his name.”

The source refused to divulge the billionaire’s name, saying: “He’ll want to make an announcement that he is the first person to go to the Titanic since the tragedy.”

The Titanic fascination

What is it about a shipwreck that has fascinated millions for more than a century?

“Besides it being a wreck of historical significance, the fact that it lies at such great depth makes it fascinating to visit,” Patrick Lahey, CEO of Triton Submarines, told The Post. “Titanic is a wreck that’s covered in marine life and soft coral. People want to go there for the same reason that they want to climb Mount Everest.”