Apple CEO Tim Cook tweets stunning pic taken by Indian iPhone user on Diwali
As Diwali illuminates homes today, November 12, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X to extend his wishes for the festival of light. He completed his post with a breathtaking picture taken with an iPhone. The picture shared by Cook was clicked by an Indian iPhone 15 Pro Max user, Chandan Khanna.
Cook tweeted an image clicked by Khanna and wrote, “Happy Diwali! May your celebrations be filled with warmth, prosperity, and the joy of being together. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max by Chandan Khanna.” The picture shows devotees releasing sky lanterns to celebrate the festival of light.
Take a look at the picture shared by Tim Cook on Diwali below:
Khanna, who is an Indian photojournalist working with international news agency AFP, responded to Cook’s tweet and wrote, “Wishing everyone around the world a very Happy Diwali. Thanks @tim_cook @Apple for your constant love and support.”
The tweet was shared a few hours ago. It has since amassed over 7.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. In addition to this, many liked the photo and a few even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.
Here’s what people have to say about the picture:
“Thank you Tim. Happy Diwali,” posted an X user.
Another commented, “Beautiful photograph! So cool!”
“Beautiful colours. Happy Diwali. I want an iPhone for sure now. Happy Sunday,” expressed a third.
A fourth wrote, “This is what the world needs to see. Happiness & prosperity.”
“Great photo,” shared a fifth.
Many in the comments section extended heartfelt wishes to Tim Cook on Diwali. What are your thoughts on this picture?