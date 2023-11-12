close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and more celebrate Diwali ahead of India vs Netherlands match in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and more celebrate Diwali ahead of India vs Netherlands match in Bengaluru

ANI | | Edited by Arfa Javaid
Nov 12, 2023 12:23 PM IST

India will take on Netherlands today at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 12. Ahead of the match, the Men in Blue celebrated Diwali at team hotel in Bengaluru.

Hosts India, the only unbeaten team in the ongoing Cricket World Cup so far, will take on Netherlands in their final league stage match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today, November 11. Ahead of the match on November 11, the Men in Blue and their support staff celebrated Diwali with their friends and family at the team hotel in Bengaluru. Now, pictures of Team India celebrating Diwali are gaining significant traction on X.

Team India in traditional attire posing for the camera. (X/@klrahul)
Team India in traditional attire posing for the camera. (X/@klrahul)

Read| MS Dhoni signs fan’s BMW, people call it ‘World’s most valuable car’

KL Rahul posted a picture from the Diwali Party on X. In the picture, cricketers can be seen wearing traditional Indian attire and posing for the camera with bright smiles on their faces.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Skipper Rohit Sharma posted a picture of himself and his wife Ritika to wish Diwali to friends, family and fans.

Mohammad Shami, too, shared a picture on X with the caption, “Happy Diwali.” In the pic, he can be seen wearing a kurta and flashing a bright smile.

Surya Kumar Yadav also shared a photo of himself with his wife, Devisha Suryakumar Yadav, to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, and Kuldeep Yadav also celebrated Diwali on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma-led India has won all eight out of eight matches in the league stage and bagged 16 points. Scott Edward’s Netherlands, on the other hand, is number ten in the points table, winning only two matches out of eight. Both sides have faced each other in only two ODIs, with India winning both.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out