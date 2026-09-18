Apple fans camp out outside Saket mall from early morning for iPhone 18 Pro: ‘Sabse pahle lena humne hai’

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max officially hit Indian shelves today, September 18, following pre-orders that kicked off on September 12. Enthusiastic Apple fans have been gathering outside the Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi’s Saket, which houses the Apple store, since early morning, eager to be among the first to pick up the new flagships.

People waiting outside the Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. (X/@ANI)

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Speaking to ANI, one person shared that he had pre-ordered an iPhone Pro Max. He claimed that, although there was a queue outside the mall, he would certainly be the first to pick up the product. He said, “Sabse pahele lena humnein hai [I will be the first to buy it].”

He adds, “I've come for the 18 Pro Max 1TB. I’ve already pre-booked it; I’m just waiting here. There’s quite a crowd. But I want to be the first to get it... Right now, I’m using the 17 Pro; let’s see what features they’ve introduced in the 18 Pro.”

Another video shared by the news agency shows people sitting outside the Select Citywalk Mall in Saket early in the morning, ahead of the launch of Apple products.

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{{^usCountry}} “A throng of people starts gathering outside the Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket early in the morning ahead of the highly anticipated sales launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A throng of people starts gathering outside the Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket early in the morning ahead of the highly anticipated sales launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.” {{/usCountry}}

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The video captures people sitting on chairs in the dark, even before sunrise, waiting to get their hands on the latest Apple products.

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According to Apple, the pro lineup has “the most advanced camera in an iPhone, incredible battery life, next‑level performance, and Siri AI.”

“With iPhone 18 Pro, we’ve made advancements to the areas our users care about most: camera, performance, battery, and intelligence. And we didn’t just make incremental improvements in these areas — we took huge leaps forward to create the best Pro iPhone we’ve ever made,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

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The VP continued, “iPhone 18 Pro makes it easy for anyone to capture stunning photos and videos using variable aperture, while providing more versatility for creators and more control for pros. Paired with impactful upgrades to Photographic Styles and powerful video capabilities, iPhone 18 Pro unlocks entirely new ways for users to express themselves.”

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According to the Apple website, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹164900 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at ₹179900.