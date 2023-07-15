Aqua’s Barbie Girl has a Hindi parody version and it’s making people laugh out loud

Have you heard the song Barbie Girl by the band Aqua. Though it has been decades since the song’s release, the foot-tapping number still captures people’s attention. And now, netizens can’t stop talking about another video related to the song. It is a Hindi version of the famous English song and is called ‘Chaloo Girl’. The hilarious video has left people in splits and may have the same effect on you too. The image shows an image from Aqua’s Barbie Girl and a pic from its Hindi parody. (Screengrab)

The Hindi parody song of Barbie Girl isn’t new and was originally posted years ago. However, it recently came into limelight after an Instagram user shared the video. The video shows two people enacting the original Barbie Girl song almost scene by scene. The video along with the Hindi lyrics is sure to make you chuckle.

Take a look at the Barbie Girl parody posted on Instagram:

Did the video tickle your funny bone? You’re certainly not alone. Many took to the comments section of the video to share how it is simply hilarious. A few also posted laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the Barbie Girl Hindi parody song:

“All have fun,” wrote an Instagram user. “The ‘hi Bhalu’ got me,” shared another. “MY EYES, OH MY GOD MY EYES!” commented a third. “Barbie movie promotions are getting out of hand,” joked a fourth. For the unversed, the movie Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to release on July 21 in India. The highly anticipated film is based on the iconic Mattel doll by the same name.

The video was posted about six days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on this parody version of the song Barbie Girl?