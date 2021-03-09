AR Rahman shares video of kid from Nagaland playing drums. Watch
A video shared by AR Rahman on Instagram showcasing the amazing skills of a little kid has now won people over. There is a possibility that the video will make you say “Wow” too. The clip shows the kid, hailing from Nagaland, playing drums.
“Our little friend from #Nagaland having fun with the #Drums,” Rahman wrote while sharing the clip. He also used the hashtags #buddingmusician and #nagamusicians.
Take a look at the video:
Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 3.9 lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people. There were many who shared fire or heart emojis to express their reaction. A few also wrote how much they love the video.
“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “He is a little wonder,” shared another. “How cute,” expressed a third.
What are your thoughts on the video?
