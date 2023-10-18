Are you a fan of Alia Bhatt? Can you guess her movies just by the scenes?

From playing her first lead role in Karan Johar's Student of the Year to her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt has consistently wowed audiences with her remarkable acting skills and profound character portrayals. Her skills earned her a National Film Award for her captivating performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, as a tribute to her cinematic journey, we invite all her fans to partake in an Alia Bhatt quiz.

What is the quiz about?

Can you guess the films done by Alia Bhatt?(PTI)

The quiz features five questions related to Alia Bhatt's films. Each question has a scene from a film. Each question has four options out of which one is correct. Your task is to identify the correct film name.

Check out the Alia Bhatt quiz here:

Did you manage to identify all the films? How much did you score? If you enjoyed playing this quiz, do share it with your friends.

About Alia Bhatt's National Award:

The National Film Awards 2023 were held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on October 17. Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt shared the Best Actress award for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. However, Alia Bhatt didn't only hit the headlines for winning the National Award. The actress also stunned many people as she rewore her wedding saree.

More about Alia's ivory saree:

Alia rewore the beautiful ivory-coloured embroidered saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her wedding. Her saree, which has a delicate floral pattern was styled with a similar blouse. Along with that, she was seen wearing a statement necklace and earrings, with flowers in her head.

