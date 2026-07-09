'Are you serious?': Mum's reaction to daughters' surprise weekend trip wins hearts

Two sisters left their mother completely surprised after secretly planning a weekend getaway without telling her. For an entire week, they quietly packed her belongings, made reservations and came up with a clever excuse to keep the trip a secret. When they finally revealed where they were really headed, their mother's reaction stole the show. A surprise planned by two daughters left their mum speechless. (Instagram/@shravyagunipudi)

The video, shared on Instagram by Shravya Gunipudi, has delighted many online, with people praising the sisters for giving their mother a memory she will never forget.

Sisters spent a week planning the surprise Sharing how they pulled it off, Shravya wrote, "This was so much fun to plan and execute. My sister and I kept sneaking clothes out of the house throughout the week so we could put them in our car's boot. We wanted to surprise our mum, so we planned this a week in advance, made the reservations, quietly ensured she was free the whole weekend and came up with the excuse of going to a park for a couple of hours."

She added, "If you know our mother, you know she doesn't leave us alone for even a second. So this was extremely difficult to plan but 100 per cent worth it in the end. Go surprise your parents. It's probably one of the most amazing memories you'll ever give them and yourselves."

The video begins with the three of them sitting in a car, with their mother in the back seat. Believing they were going to a nearby park, she happily tells her daughters that she is "very happy".

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Moments later, one of the sisters says, "But we're not going to the park. We're going to Srisailam for the weekend."

Their mother looks stunned and asks, "Are you kidding me?"

When the sisters tell her they have already packed everything for the trip, she asks again, "Are you serious?" Unable to hide her excitement, she lets out a joyful squeal. The video ends with the family enjoying their weekend together in Srisailam.

Check out the full video below: