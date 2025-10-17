Long weekend getaways near Delhi: 10 offbeat destinations offering peace, heritage and scenic beauty this festive season

Diwali this year falls on a Monday (October 20), though some calendars place it on Tuesday. With a long weekend in sight, it’s the perfect time to plan a short getaway. If you’re in the Delhi-NCR region, several charming destinations within 350 kilometres promise a refreshing escape from city life. Escape Delhi for a long weekend to offbeat destinations offering adventure, heritage, and serene natural beauty.

Head to Lansdowne for tranquil hills and pine forests, or explore the heritage of Mandawa with its beautiful havelis. Kesroli offers a royal stay in its ancient fort, while Kuchesar invites you to unwind in rustic surroundings and mango orchards. Whether you prefer peace, history, or countryside charm, these offbeat destinations make for a delightful Diwali break.

Plan early, book your stay, and make the most of this festive weekend to relax, recharge, and celebrate amid nature and heritage.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand, 242 km from Delhi

Lansdowne in Uttarakhand, a serene hill station, is famed for its lush pine forests, War Memorial and Bhulla Lake. Ideal for nature walks, birdwatching and peaceful retreats, it offers a tranquil escape from city life. Just under 250 km from Delhi, it is easily accessible by road, making it a convenient weekend getaway for relaxation and scenic beauty.

Neemrama Fort, 121 km from Delhi

Neemrana Fort, located in Rajasthan, is a 15th-century heritage hotel known for its stunning architecture, grand courtyards, and historic charm. Visitors can enjoy zip-lining, cultural performances, and royal dining experiences. Situated around 120 km from Delhi, it is easily reachable by road, making it an ideal offbeat weekend escape to experience history, luxury, and scenic desert landscapes.

Kuchesar, Uttar Pradesh, 80 km from Delhi

Kuchesar in Uttar Pradesh is famed for its historic Kuchesar Fort, now a heritage hotel offering royal experiences. Surrounded by mango orchards, it provides activities like village walks, cultural shows, and nature exploration. Located approximately 80 km from Delhi, it is easily accessible by road, making it a perfect offbeat weekend destination for history, relaxation and countryside charm.

Pangot, Uttarakhand, 291 km from Delhi

Pangot in Uttarakhand is a tranquil hill retreat renowned for birdwatching, lush forests, and panoramic Himalayan views. Popular for nature walks, photography, and eco-tourism, it offers a peaceful escape from city life. Located just under 300 km from Delhi, it is easily accessible by road via Nainital, making it an ideal offbeat weekend destination for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

Kesroli, Rajasthan, 179.2 km from Delhi

Kesroli in Rajasthan is home to the historic Kesroli Fort, a 14th-century heritage hotel offering royal stays, cultural experiences, and scenic courtyards. Visitors can enjoy traditional Rajasthani cuisine, village walks, and a serene countryside ambiance. Located about 180 km from Delhi, it is easily accessible by road, making it a convenient offbeat weekend escape rich in history and tranquillity.

Chakrata, Uttarakhand, 294.3 km from Delhi

Chakrata in Uttarakhand is a peaceful hill station known for Deoban forests, Tiger Falls, and Buddha Temple. Ideal for trekking, nature walks, and photography, it offers a serene escape from city life. Located around 294.3 km from Delhi, it is easily reachable by road, making it a perfect offbeat weekend destination for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers seeking tranquillity.

Dhanaulti, Uttarakhand, 281 km from Delhi

Dhanaulti in Uttarakhand is a quiet hill station famed for its eco-parks, lush deodar forests, and panoramic Himalayan views. Popular for nature walks, camping, and peaceful retreats, it offers a serene escape from city life. Located approximately 281 km from Delhi, it is easily accessible by road via Mussoorie, making it an ideal offbeat weekend getaway.

Mandawa, Rajasthan, 260.0 km from Delhi

Mandawa in Rajasthan is renowned for its grand havelis adorned with intricate frescoes, bustling bazaars, and rich Shekhawati heritage. Visitors can explore art, culture, and traditional Rajasthani architecture while enjoying heritage hotels and local cuisine. Situated around 260 km from Delhi, it is easily accessible by road, making it a perfect offbeat weekend destination for history and culture enthusiasts.

Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, 265.8 km from Delhi

Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh is a charming hill town famous for the Timber Trail cable car, lush fruit orchards, and scenic vistas of the Shivalik ranges. Ideal for trekking, nature walks, and adventure activities, it offers a peaceful escape from city life. Located approximately 260 km from Delhi, it is easily reachable by road, making it perfect for a weekend getaway.

Camp Wild Dhauj near Delhi

Camp Wild Dhauj, near Delhi is an adventure retreat offering activities like zip-lining, rock climbing, rappelling, and camping amid nature. Surrounded by lush greenery and rocky terrain, it provides an ideal escape for thrill-seekers and families alike. Located just 45 km from Delhi, it is extremely convenient for a weekend getaway, combining adventure, relaxation, and outdoor fun in one spot.

