Artist returns favour for shared cookie to co-passenger on train with a portrait

A heartwarming video of an artist’s kind gesture towards a fellow passenger on a train who shared his cookies with him has gone viral on social media, leaving people with broad smiles. Shared on Instagram, the video captures the artist making a portrait of the generous man. What’s more, it captures the man’s priceless reaction upon seeing his portrait.

The artist, who goes by Thejus on Instagram, shared writer Mary Berry’s quote, “Life is all about sharing. If we are good at something, pass it on,” as the caption to the video. He tagged Instagram user Fawas, whose sketch he made, in his post.

The video opens to show Fawas sharing cookies with his fellow passengers on the train. As the video continues, he can be seen sitting by the window seat and scrolling through his phone. The camera then rolls to show Thejus sketching him. After completing the sketch, Thejus gets down from the upper berth of the train to show Fawas his sketch.

Fawas was taken aback after seeing the sketch, and his lips curled up into a smile. Other passengers on the train also saw the sketch and were in awe of Thejus’s art. Towards the end, Fawas asks Thejus if he could keep the sketch, to which Thejus agrees. The video ends with Fawas keeping the sketch safely inside his bag.

Watch this heartwarming video shared by the artist below:

The video was shared on September 8 on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 14.2 million views and more than 1.4 million likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of this video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“He got a precious gift in return. It looks like a scene out of a good movie!” posted an individual.

Another added, “He’s gonna keep it as a treasure. Gonna cherish his all life.”

“I wish you to achieve everything you want in life. God bless you,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Aww that was such a lovely thing to do.”

“Watching this repeatedly while smiling,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “What lovely art, bro,” while a seventh joined, “What a beautiful video.”

