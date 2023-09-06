News / Trending / Indian artist’s optical illusion art will make you do a double take

Indian artist’s optical illusion art will make you do a double take

Arfa Javaid
Sep 06, 2023

An Instagram user created this optical illusion created by an Indian artist and wrote, “That is so cool!”

Have you seen the latest optical illusion that’s taking social media by storm and leaving people stunned? The illusion shows a 3D artwork on paper. The artist behind it has even shared a tutorial so you can create your own version.

Optical Illusion created by an Indian artist has wowed people. (Instagram/@mr.indianchitrkar)
“3D illusion on paper: tutorial,” wrote Mohit Kashyap while sharing an optical illusion video on Instagram. The video opens to show Kashyap giving a final touch to his optical illusion art. As the video progresses, he gives a step-by-step tutorial on how to create it. The artist draws a few lines and a geometric shape and then carefully shades different areas of the artwork to give it depth and dimension. The video then transitions to show the artwork into an awe-inspiring optical illusion.

Watch this artist making an optical illusion art below:

The video was shared on August 28. It has since gone viral with over 5.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many Instagram users took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the optical illusion art:

An individual wrote, “That is so cool!”

“Wow! Very nice,” expressed another.

A third shared, “This is amazing. So far, I have not been able to create this illusion.”

“I want to see more 3D shapes,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth commented, “Absolutely amazing.”

What are your thoughts on this optical illusion? Did this video impress you?

