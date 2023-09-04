Can you decipher what is going on in this viral optical illusion video?
This optical illusion video went viral on X, sparking a flurry of reactions from viewers.
A video featuring an optical illusion video has gone viral with over 9 million views and is leaving people puzzled. Many reacted to the optical illusion and expressed that they ‘can’t figure out’ what was happening, while others said that it took them a few minutes to solve it.
“This is a crazy optical illusion,” reads the caption shared alongside the video posted on the X handle @fasc1nate.
The video shows a few people sitting on what appears to be balconies of a building while others can be seen walking over the building. Onlookers walking past the building add to the confusion as viewers struggle to understand how people can walk over a vertical wall with ease. Can you decode this optical illusion?
Take a look at the optical illusion video here:
The optical illusion, since being posted on X on September 1, has garnered over nine million views, and the numbers are still increasing.
Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion:
“I don’t get this,” posted an individual.
Another commented, “Took me a few minutes to understand what’s going on.”
“I can’t figure it out,” expressed a third.
A fourth shared, “Very cool. I had to watch it twice to catch it!
What do you think about this optical illusion video?
