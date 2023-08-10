Home / Trending / Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden animal in this picture?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden animal in this picture?

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 10, 2023 11:20 PM IST

An optical illusion shared on Reddit features intricate patterns but there is an animal hidden in it. Can you see it?

Numerous images on the Internet can trick your eyes at first glance. However, upon closer inspection or staring intently, or even looking at it from a different angle, the image can reveal a completely different picture than what you initially saw. This is exactly what today’s optical illusion is about. It features intricate patterns that hide a hidden animal. Can you spot it?

Optical Illusion: Can you see the hidden animal?(Reddit/@opticalillusions)
Optical Illusion: Can you see the hidden animal?(Reddit/@opticalillusions)

Also Read| How many circles? Test your eyes with this optical illusion

The optical illusion was shared by a user named ‘EvaRaw666’ on the Reddit community ‘opticalillusions.’ The caption of the post asks, “Which animal do you see in this pic?”

The image features intricate patterns. However, upon closer inspection, you’ll notice the subtle features of an animal’s face cleverly woven into the design.

Take a look at the optical illusion here:

Which animal do you see in this pic?
by u/EvaRaw666 in opticalillusions

Since being shared on August 8 on Reddit, the optical illusion has raked up several upvotes. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion:

A Reddit user wrote, “Y’all are seeing animals?” “I thought it was a snake. Then I squinted,” added another.

A third commented, “Vaguely cat-like.” “A rabbit, not the ears though. Edit: different angles, I also see a cat,” posted a fourth.

A fifth shared, “It’s a cat. I don’t see any other kind of animal. Even when I tilt it or squint my eyes.”

“Animals? Help! I don’t see any animals,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this optical illusion? Were you able to spot the animal in this optical illusion? If yes, how quickly?

Also Read| You can only see this optical illusion with your eyes closed. Try it now

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out