News / Trending / Calling all cat lovers to spot a kitty in this optical illusion

Calling all cat lovers to spot a kitty in this optical illusion

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 05, 2023 11:25 PM IST

An individual reacted to this optical illusion of a cat and wrote, “Hard to find. Where is it?”

An optical illusion featuring wood logs was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). It was posted with a simple caption, “Spot the cat.” The challenge is to find the kitty hiding in plain sight among these logs. Can you crack this visual puzzle?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot a cat in this seek-and-find image?(X/@KrutiNaik13)
Optical Illusion: Can you spot a cat in this seek-and-find image?(X/@KrutiNaik13)

Also Read| This optical illusion involving 3 people will leave you bewildered

“Enjoyed doing this puzzle,” wrote an X user Kruti Naik while sharing a picture on the micro-blogging platform.

The optical illusion shows scrap wood stacked on top of one another. A black cat is perfectly camouflaged in this image. Only a true cat lover will be able to spot the kitty in this optical illusion.

Take a look at this optical illusion below:

The optical illusion was shared on August 29. It has since then collected over 10,500 views. It has also received a flurry of likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions to this optical illusion:

“Hard to find. Where is it?” posted an individual.

Earlier, an optical illusion video went crazy viral on social media. It shows a few people sitting on what appears to be balconies of a building while others can be seen walking over the building. Onlookers walking past the building add to the confusion as viewers struggle to understand how people can walk over a vertical wall with ease. Can you decode this optical illusion?

Also Read| This viral optical illusion has 2 hidden numbers. Can you see them?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out