Calling all cat lovers to spot a kitty in this optical illusion

An optical illusion featuring wood logs was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). It was posted with a simple caption, “Spot the cat.” The challenge is to find the kitty hiding in plain sight among these logs. Can you crack this visual puzzle? Optical Illusion: Can you spot a cat in this seek-and-find image?(X/@KrutiNaik13)

“Enjoyed doing this puzzle,” wrote an X user Kruti Naik while sharing a picture on the micro-blogging platform.

The optical illusion shows scrap wood stacked on top of one another. A black cat is perfectly camouflaged in this image. Only a true cat lover will be able to spot the kitty in this optical illusion.

Take a look at this optical illusion below:

The optical illusion was shared on August 29. It has since then collected over 10,500 views. It has also received a flurry of likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions to this optical illusion:

“Hard to find. Where is it?” posted an individual.

