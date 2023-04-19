Artist surprises cop with his portrait. Watch his reaction

When people go out of their way to make others smile, the world seems brighter. Nowadays, the internet is flooded with incredible videos showing people helping out those in need or making small gestures to make another person smile. Recently, one such video of an artist drawing a portrait of a cop working in scorching heat has gone viral on Twitter.

Artist draws cop's portrait.(Twitter/@TheKeralaPolice)

The video, which Kerala Police shared on Twitter shows a policeman regulating the traffic on a busy road. As the artist watches him from a distance, he starts making a picture of the policeman. Once the drawing is complete, he hands it over to the cop, who is all smiles upon seeing the picture. "Change begins when you and I change and become "we." Thanks: Shimlal #keralapolice," wrote Kerala Police as they shared the video.

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 7000 times and has received over 200 likes. Many have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

"Very nice," wrote an individual. A second person added, "Lovely way to say thank you." A third posted, "Super."