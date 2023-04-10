Man’s reaction to customer drawing his portrait is priceless

If you are a regular social media user, you may have seen those videos that show artists drawing incredible portraits of strangers. One such artist is Sohan VK who shares videos that show people’s reactions to him drawing their portraits. One such video of his is winning people’s hearts. The video shows the reaction of a server at an eatery to seeing his portrait by the artist. Customer draws man's portrait. (Instagram/@Sohan VK)

“Melting moments,” the artist wrote while posting the video. The video opens to show the artist drawing the portrait and then approaching the server to hand over the drawing. It is the man’s smile at getting the drawing that has warmed people’s hearts.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 8.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Don't know why I got tears in my eyes,” posted an Instagram user. “His smile is priceless,” commented another. “Pure happiness. It’s priceless,” expressed a third. “Small things in life matter a lot! His smiling gratitude is one in millions,” wrote a fourth.