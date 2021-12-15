Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Artist turns '500' into a cat's sketch. Video will make your jaw drop in wonder

The video of an artist turning ‘500’ into a cat’s sketch is incredible to watch.
The image shows how the artist turned “500” into a cat's sketch.(Screengrab)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 04:42 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“Incredible,” is probably one of the many words that you will be inclined to use while praising this video showcasing an amazing artwork. Shared on Instagram, the video involving the sketch of a cat may make your jaw drop in wonder.

Originally posted on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, the video is now being re-shared by many. Just like this post shared on an Instagram page called Dailyart Unity.

The video opens to show the number “500” written on a paper. Soon someone, using a pencil, starts drawing on the paper. And, the end result is an amazing sketch of a sleeping cat.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulate more than 6.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Superb,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cute,” shared another. “Wow,” commented a third. A few also shared heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

