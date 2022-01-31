Balochistan artist’s soulful rendition of Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein goes viral

A video of a Pakistani artist’s soulful rendition of a Bollywood song has now wowed people. There is a chance that the video will uplift your mood too. The clip shows a man named Ustad Noor Baksh amazingly playing the tune of the song Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein on his string instrument called ‘Balochi Benju.’ The hit song is from the 1996 movie Raja Hindustani and was sung by Udit Narayan.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of Daniyal Ahmed. He also shared a long caption along with the video to tell people more about the artist.

Take a look at the video that may leave you with a smile:

The video, since being posted on January 11, has gathered more than 2.4 lakh views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many showcased their reactions with heart emoticons.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! What an interesting instrument,” shared another. “I've been listening to this every day since you shared it. So beautiful,” commented a third.

This is, however, not the only gem of Ustad Noor Baksh that Ahmed shared on his Insta page. Here are some of the other videos that may take you through a magical musical journey:

This is the first video of Baksh that Ahmed posted. “Starting to share this wonderful journey of finding Ustad Noor Baksh with you all with this little snippet, selected by the Ustad himself!” he wrote among other things. Take a look at the video:

In this video, Ustad Noor Baksh plays an Arabic Ghazal:

This is the latest video that showcases the artist’s musical prowess. This video too has a Bollywood twist:

What are your thoughts on the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON