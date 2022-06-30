Home / Trending / Artist’s version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You with a twist of Carnatic music is a treat for music lovers
trending

Artist’s version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You with a twist of Carnatic music is a treat for music lovers

The video showing the artist blending Carnatic music with Ed Sheeran’s song Shape of You was posted on Instagram.
The artist's rendition by blending Ed Sheeran’s song Shape of You with Carnatic music has wowed many.(Instagram/@hrishisongs)
The artist's rendition by blending Ed Sheeran’s song Shape of You with Carnatic music has wowed many.(Instagram/@hrishisongs)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Ed Sheeran’s song Shape of You has been a fan favourite since its release. If you are a regular user of the Internet, you may be aware of the various versions of the songs that people often share. There is a now a latest inclusion to that list. It is a rendition where the singer’s popular song got a Carnatic makeover. There is a possibility that this latest track will leave you saying wow – that too repeatedly.

Music artist Hrishi posted the video on his personal Instagram page. “Shape of you - Carnatic remix,” he wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show him wearing a black t-shirt along with a pair of denim blue jeans. He is seen standing in front of a microphone and singing in a soulful voice. There is a chance that his amazing rendition will leave you mesmerised.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has also accumulated more than five lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various appreciative comments.

“What a fusion,” wrote an Instagram user. “Chills from the ending,” expressed another. “Why so good,” expressed a third. Many also shared fire emoticons to showcase their reactions to the wonderful video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram ed sheeran
instagram ed sheeran
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out