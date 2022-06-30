Artist’s version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You with a twist of Carnatic music is a treat for music lovers

Ed Sheeran’s song Shape of You has been a fan favourite since its release. If you are a regular user of the Internet, you may be aware of the various versions of the songs that people often share. There is a now a latest inclusion to that list. It is a rendition where the singer’s popular song got a Carnatic makeover. There is a possibility that this latest track will leave you saying wow – that too repeatedly.

Music artist Hrishi posted the video on his personal Instagram page. “Shape of you - Carnatic remix,” he wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show him wearing a black t-shirt along with a pair of denim blue jeans. He is seen standing in front of a microphone and singing in a soulful voice. There is a chance that his amazing rendition will leave you mesmerised.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has also accumulated more than five lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various appreciative comments.

“What a fusion,” wrote an Instagram user. “Chills from the ending,” expressed another. “Why so good,” expressed a third. Many also shared fire emoticons to showcase their reactions to the wonderful video.