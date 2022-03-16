Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Astronaut takes pics of 214-million-year old geological structure on Earth from ISS

The images of the 214-million-year old geological structure on Earth, captured from the ISS, were posted on Instagram by astronaut Kayla Barron.
The image, taken from the Instagram post shared by an astronaut aboard the ISS, shows the 214-million-year old geological structure on Earth.(Instagram/@astro_kayla)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 12:02 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There is something incredible about the images that are captured from outer space and shows different places on Earth. Just like these pictures that astronaut Kayla Barron posted on her personal Instagram page. She is presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and often shares various images that leave people mesmerised. In her latest post, she shared photographs of a 214-million-year old geological structure on Earth.

“The Manicouagan Reservoir and René-Levasseur Island always catch my eye during passes over Quebec, Canada. This striking geological structure was formed 214 million years ago by a meteorite that scientists estimate was about 5 km in diameter and struck the earth at a whopping 17 km/s, making it the fifth most powerful known impact in our planet’s history,” she wrote while posting the photographs.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has received nearly 3,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many also showcased their reactions using clapping or heart emoticons.

“That second photo. Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “How beautiful is that, thanks a lot for those pictures,” commented another. “Awesome photos,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the images shared by the astronaut?

