Astronauts have fun with free-flying water bubble, ISS shares pics

International Space Stations or ISS often take to Instagram to share various videos and images that capture different activities of astronauts aboard it. Those shares besides being educational often leave people amused. Just like this recent post which shows the astronauts having fun with a free-flying water bubble.

“Expedition 68 astronauts (from left) Frank Rubio, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, Samantha Cristoforetti, and Bob Hines have fun with fluid physics as they observe the behavior of a free-flying water bubble inside the International Space Station's Kibo laboratory module,” reads the caption posted along with the pictures of the astronauts looking at the water bubble with absolutely amazement.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 31,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Science is definitely fun,” expressed an Instagram user. “It is so beautiful,” posted another. “This is so neat,” commented a third. “This is so cool,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart or thumbs up emoticons.