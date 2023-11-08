Australian start-up lets tourists turn baraatis for Indian weddings. Here’s how

An Australian based start-up tourist company called JoinMyWedding has generated buzz for offering foreign tourists a taste of Indian weddings. Founded by Hungarian-Australian Orsi Parkanyi in 2016, the company promises an 'ultimate cultural immersion' by inviting travellers to pay and attend these grand weddings which it describes as a ‘genuine cultural celebration.'

How can a traveller attend these weddings?

The Australian start-up known as JoinMyWedding allows foreign tourists to pay and attend Indian weddings. (Representational image: Pexels )

According to the information provided on the company's official website, the start-up first reaches out to couples who are willing to host strangers. The company then receives important details such as the couple’s wedding itineraries which is then shared on the company’s platform for tourists who are willing to pay money to attend the same.

What are the fees to attend these Indian weddings?

The charges to attend the wedding fall in the range of $US150 ( ₹12,488) per person for one day to $US250 or ( ₹20,814) for two days.

The fees paid by the traveller not only marks their entry to the ceremonies but also acts as a ‘gift to the couple’. Moreover, if the wedding does not match one’s expectations, the company has a refund policy in place.

The website also features testimonials by the travellers who attended the wedding and lists experiences of the couple who hosted them. Christoph Flamm, a 35-year-old Austrian based tourist opened up on his experience and said, “It was the coolest thing I did in India. The food, the people, the culture - you get everything!"

While Ireland based Niamh Kelly described it as a ‘great way to blend in with the locals and make friends.’

Here's what netizens have to say

Several social media users took to X and shared their thoughts on the start-up idea. Calling it ‘brilliant’, a user said, “I would be more than happy to be a part of this,” while another added, “that’s one way to recover costs and add some glam.”

“Reminds me of Made In Heaven when she gets all the foreigners to participate in the wedding as so called distinguished guests," highlighted a user. A similar concept was explored in Zoya Akhtar's recently released show Made in Heaven.

