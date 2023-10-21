Oman emerges as popular wedding destination for Indian couples, offering hospitality and luxury

There has been an almost two-fold rise in the number of Indian weddings that took place across various star-category properties located across Oman this year, compared to the corresponding period last year, officials said. A representative of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Sultanate of Oman said Omani officials began communicating with Indian wedding planners many years ago to promote the Sultanate as a potential location for Indian couples looking to experience the warmth and beauty of the country as a wedding destination. Oman's rich culture, natural landscapes, and adventure activities attract Indian travelers(Pixabay)

“Oman is closer and has better airline connectivity to India than other preferred destinations by Indian couples. It is also the perfect location for visitors coming from Europe and other parts of the world to attend Indian weddings,” says Arjun Chadha, Country Manager India, Buzz Travel Tourism. “Salalah, with its natural topography, global hospitality brands and seamless infrastructure, is among the most sought-after destinations perfectly suited for unique weddings,” Chadha told PTI in Muscat.

Among the coveted wedding locations are Alila Jabal Akhdar, nestled in one of the region’s highest mountains, and Alila Hinu Bay, a beach property. They offer an awe-inspiring romantic backdrop in terms of nature. Alila Hinu Bay, a 45-minute drive from Salalah airport, offers its guests a true ‘Arabian Nights’ experience in the old coastal town of Mirbat.

Hanadi Jawhari, marketing and communication manager of Alila Hinu Bay said, “With its sophisticated design, the property carries a heavy influence of Omani architecture paired with its minimalist aesthetics that perfectly blend with the local climate and culture, including the spectacular Omani archway corridor creating a regal feel.”

"Many couples choose Oman for their wedding as it is a unique destination that offers warm hospitality and luxury that matches the Indian taste," she said. Puneet Singh, General Manager of Alila Jabal Akhdar Resort said, “Jabal Akhdar caters to two main sets of clientele. During winter, which spans from September to April, we welcome European guests who typically spend a few days in Muscat, a day in the desert, and a few days in the mountains.

“In winter, the weather here is fantastic, making outdoor activities like hiking, exploring trails, and engaging in our signature activity, via Ferrata, very popular. Some guests simply unwind, relax, and enjoy our spa, pool, and dining options,” Singh said. Among the many attractions in Oman is Muscat's oldest Muttrah fort, dating back to the 16th century.

For the adrenalin-guzzled tourist, there is the option of snorkelling in the colourful coral reefs of the Daymaniyat Islands or camping under the stars in the Sharqiya Sands. The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Sultanate of Oman conducted a four-city roadshow in India this year, starting with Delhi and concluding in Mumbai after similar shows in Jaipur and Kolkata.

Chadha said the roadshow got an overwhelming response from the Indian travel trade. Oman's rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and thrilling adventure activities make it an attractive destination for Indian travellers, he said. With the growing interest in offbeat and experiential travel, Oman offers a perfect blend of tradition and modernity that captivates the hearts of our travellers, he said.

Wisps of frankincense smoke wafted through the bazaar as one plunged through the crowded Mutrah Souq of Muscat. The Frankincense is an integral part of Oman’s culture and heritage. This aromatic resin is mostly used in incense and perfume and obtained from the bark of Boswellia genus trees.

The Museum of the Land of Frankincense at Al Baleed in Salalah borders the ruins of Al Baleed Archaeological Park. Visitors can discover how trade with Frankincense and maritime strength ensured that the region flourished in the 12th century.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!