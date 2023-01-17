Home / Trending / Australian woman shoots an arrow using her feet, breaks Guinness World Record

Australian woman shoots an arrow using her feet, breaks Guinness World Record

Published on Jan 17, 2023 03:22 PM IST

Australian woman Shannen Jones broke the Guinness World Record for the ‘farthest arrow shot using feet’.

Australian woman Shannen Jones attempting the world record. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
By Arfa Javaid

An Australian woman named Shannen Jones has astounded the world with her aerobatic skills after she bagged a remarkable world record. According to Guinness World Records, Jones used her feet to shoot an arrow at a distance of 18.27 m on August 15 last year in Australia’s Queensland and achieved the feat of ‘farthest arrow shot using feet’. The record-keeping organisation further shared that Jones has been practicing foot archery for several years now and surpassed the previous title-holder by ‘just under 6 metres’.

“Farthest arrow shot using feet 18.27 m (59 ft 11 in) by Shannen Jones,” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shared by the organisation shows Jones doing a handstand and balancing herself before effortlessly shooting the target with an arrow using her feet.

Watch the video below:

Four days ago, Jones shared a video with her social media followers where she can be seen documenting her world record attempt. “I’m officially a Guinness World Record Holder!” Jones wrote in Video’s caption. She added, “@guinnessworldrecords verified my application last night - So now I can officially say that I am the most accurate foot archer in the world.”

Watch the video shared by Jones below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video posted by Guinness World Records has gained over 9.2 lakh views. The share has also collected 82,000 likes and prompted many to post comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the stunning world record:

Guinness World Record holder Shannen reacted to the video of herself attempting the world record and wrote, “Thank you for the repost! It’s an honour to hold the record title!” “Okay, that’s impressive,” posted an individual. “Imagine you’re the warrior on the other side in medieval times and you’re like going berserk on the battlefield and suddenly you see this. ‘They used sorcery on my liege, they had upside down archers,” joked another. “I got a cramp in my foot just observing,” expressed a third. “I’m not near to that, even with my HANDS,” shared a fourth. “Anything & everything is POSSIBLE ‼️ JUST DO IT,” remarked a fifth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

