Home / Trending / Woman shoots balloon with flaming arrow while doing a handstand in viral video. Watch

Woman shoots balloon with flaming arrow while doing a handstand in viral video. Watch

trending
Published on Jan 12, 2023 02:37 PM IST

This video depicts a woman shooting a balloon with a flaming arrow using her foot while doing a handstand.

The woman is drawing the bow with her toes to shoot the balloon.(Instagram/@orissakelly)
The woman is drawing the bow with her toes to shoot the balloon.(Instagram/@orissakelly)
ByArfa Javaid

Social media is a treasure trove of videos that often leave us open-mouthed and wide-eyed. And this particular video that is going viral is a perfect example of that. It captures a woman shooting a target with a flaming arrow, that too, while doing a headstand. The viral video has left netizens equal parts stunned and amused, and it may have the same effect on you.

(Also Read: Athletic dog sets Guinness World Record for most skips on hind legs in 30 seconds. Watch)

“The most efficient way to warm your toes…,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by archer Orissa Kelly. According to her bio on the meta-owned platform, she is an International foot archer who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent. She has also appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster Wonder Woman and made her US TV debut on The Go Big Show.

The video posted by Kelly shows her lighting an arrow on fire at a picturesque location covered with a blanket of snow. As the video progresses, she attaches the bow and the flaming arrow to her toes and proceeds with a headstand. Towards the end, she balances herself, draws a bow with the toes of her other foot and shoots the balloon at a distance.

Watch the breathtaking video below:

Since being shared a week ago, the video has been viewed over 3.4 million times, and the numbers are still going up. The stunning video has also received lakhs of likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to Orissa Kelly’s video:

“This would be a proper way to light up the Olympic fire,” posted an individual. Another shared, “What poundage do you shoot? Was that one toe pulling back the string? Outstanding!” “Regular archery can be a challenge. IDK how you can shoot with your feet and on top of that while doing a handstand. Crazy,” shared a third. “That’s wonderful lady,” wrote a fifth Instagram user. “I don’t believe my eyes,” expressed a sixth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
viral video archery woman + 1 more
viral video archery woman

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out