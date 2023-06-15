21-year-old Max Park solved Rubik's cube before you finished reading this

Following his motto ‘don’t think, just solve’, a speedcuber named Max Park from the United States broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to solve a 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube. The 21-year-old achieved this incredible feat by solving the cube in a mind-boggling 3.13 seconds at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on June 11. This achievement surpasses the previous record set by China’s Yusheng Du in 2018, who solved the cube in 3.47 seconds.

Max Park’s reaction after solving Rubik’s Cube in record-breaking time. (YouTube/Guinness World Records)

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to their social media handles to post a video of the world record. “Fastest 3x3x3 Cube Solve EVER! - Guinness World Records,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on YouTube. The intriguing text overlay on the video reads, “Max Park is about to do what many thought was impossible.” The video shows fellow Rubik’s Cube enthusiasts cheering for Max and celebrating after he broke the world record by shaving 0.34 seconds off the previous record.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has garnered over 31,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it also accumulated a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s what people have said about the video:

“Huge congrats to Max for breaking such a long standing record!” posted a Youtube user. Another added, “I think we all knew he could do it! It was just a matter of time!” A third shared, “Max park is the greatest cuber of all time.” “MAX is an absolute beast!” added a fourth.

Previous records held by Max Park

Max Park has an impressive track record of holding multiple speedcubing records. According to the record-keeping organisation, Park has almost all the speedcubing records under his name. He holds both the single solve and average solve world records for various cube sizes. These are the 4x4x4 cube, 5x5x5 cube, 6x6x6 cube, and 7x7x7 cube.

Cubing is a therapy for autistic speedcuber Max Park

Max, who was diagnosed with autism, is an inspiration for all. His parents told GWR that cubing had been a ‘good therapy’ for Park. “There was a time when Max couldn’t even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes,” they said.

Featured in Netflix documentary

Max’s remarkable journey in the world of speedcubing has also gained attention beyond the records. He was featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary The Speed Cubers. The documentary highlights the journeys of Rubik’s Cube-solving champions Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs.

