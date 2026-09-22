Auto driver earning 75,000 spends 1.4 lakh on daughter’s education: ‘Main padha-likha nahi hoon’

An auto driver’s breakdown of his ₹75,000 monthly income has touched hearts online while raising questions about education costs. Determined to give his daughter a better life, the father allocates ₹1.4 lakh annually to her schooling. With no savings left and occasional debts to clear, social media users expressed admiration for his sacrifices while offering advice on long-term financial planning.

The auto driver shared that he earns ₹75,000 a month. (Instagram/@rayi.app)

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In the video, a interacts with the auto driver in Hindi. Here’s a translated transcript of their conversation.

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The man asks, “How much is your monthly average?” The driver explains that he earns around ₹75,000 a month. He then provides a breakdown of his expenses, which include gas, car EMI, and household expenses.

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{{^usCountry}} The host then asks how many children the man has, and he explains that he has a daughter. He then adds, “I am not educated. I have put her in a good school.” The auto driver then reveals that he spends ₹1.4 lakh yearly for her education. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The host then asks how many children the man has, and he explains that he has a daughter. He then adds, “I am not educated. I have put her in a good school.” The auto driver then reveals that he spends ₹1.4 lakh yearly for her education. {{/usCountry}}

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However, these expenses leave him with zero savings, occasionally forcing him to borrow money just to stay afloat. The video was shared on the Instagram page of a financial services company as part of its social media series that breaks down different monthly incomes.

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Social media reacts:

The post prompted a series of responses on social media. An individual posted, “I think he can downshift the school expenses and invest 5-10k for his daughter so that he will not have to take out a loan for her college.”

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Another commented, “11k+ per month school fee.” A third expressed, “My father earned good money and I went to a school which was semi-government at 10 k fees per year. Today I'm a doctor. Idk why people are obsessed with outrageously high fees at schools, they aren't worth it.”

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A fourth wrote, “The moment he says just one daughter and he does everything he can for her, it melted me. Hope this man gets more and more love.”