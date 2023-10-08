With the advent of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, people have been sharing screenshots of their conversations with the bot on various topics. From requesting help with essay writing to solving problems and more, people use the chatbot by providing prompts. Recently, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a screenshot of his conversation with the chatbot, where he asked the AI tool to write the word ‘approved’ in Shashi Tharoor’s style. The tweet caught the attention of the man himself, who found the result generated by ChatGPT ‘awful’.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor found the result generated by ChatGPT ‘awful’. (PTI/Kamal Singh)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sir, even ChatGPT recognizes your unique style. It was a fun experiment which I used to draft an approval to be given in an official email,” wrote X user Devesh while sharing a screenshot of the result generated by the chatbot. He also tagged Shashi Tharoor in his post.

The image he shared shows ‘approved’ written in ‘typical’ Shashi Tharoor style. “In due deference on the matter at hand, it is my esteemed privilege to affirm that the proposition in question has garnered the imprimatur of the relevant authorities, thereby conferring upon it the immeasurable distinction of having been formally endorsed and sanctioned,” reads the result generated by ChatGPT.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post attracted the attention of many, including Tharoor. However, the Congress MP wasn’t happy with the results generated by the chatbot. He retweeted the tweet and wrote, “Awful. Ask any bureaucrat who has sent me a file. I write ‘approved’!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tharoor’s reply soon gained traction on X. It received over two lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to Tharoor’s tweet:

“Haha, but it is funny nevertheless,” posted an individual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another added, “Shocking if true.”

“Even a large language model like ChatGPT will start sweating trying to copy Tharoorian style,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Awful. I expected you to point out a grammatical mistake in what ChatGPT wrote.”

“I used it in your style to send to a friend he could not understand,” shared a fifth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON