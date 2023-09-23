Sun aligns with temple window during autumnal equinox, Shashi Tharoor shares pic

Shashi Tharoor took to X to share an incredible picture. He posted an image of the Gopuram of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple taken during the autumnal equinox. The MP added that on this day the sun “appears sequentially” in each of the windows of this ancient structure. MP Shashi Tharoor's post has prompted people to share varied comments. (HT_PRINT)

“Landed in Thiruvananthapuram on a special day - September 23, the autumnal equinox, is one of the two days of the year when the sun appears sequentially in each of the windows of the Gopuram of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple,” tweeted Shashi Tharoor.

In the next few lines, he shared this incredible occurrence in detail. “Just amazing to think the Gopuram was rebuilt 260 years ago with none of today’s technology available, and they got it perfectly aligned with the sun’s course. This pic was at sunrise. The sun will appear in the fourth window at dusk, as it sinks into the horizon,” he added.

Shashi Tharoor shared the post a few hours ago. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 3,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

“Our ancient architecture is truly a blessing and represents our cultural heritage beautifully,” wrote an X user. “The alignment of the Gopuram with the sun's course on the autumnal equinox is a testament to the incredible craftsmanship and ingenuity. It's awe-inspiring to think about how they achieved such precision without modern technology,” added another. “Very impressive and interesting!” shared a third. Many wrote “amazing” while sharing their reactions.

The autumnal equinox occurs in September each year. This day marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn in the northern hemisphere.