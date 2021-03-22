Home / Trending / Axar Patel's special message to Anand Mahindra after his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie
Axar Patel's special message to Anand Mahindra after his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie

Been wondering what Axar Patel himself thinks about the ‘Axar Shades’ tweets? Here’s what he tweeted.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Axar Patel's tweet to Anand Mahindra has collected many likes on Twitter. (Twitter)

‘Axar Shades’ have taken over Twitter by storm thanks to business tycoon Anand Mahindra who posted about them. However, if you’ve been wondering what Axar Patel himself thinks about the tweets, here’s what he has to say.

In a tweet posted today, the cricketer shared a special message for Mahindra and it's quite delightful. “The shades look really cool on you, Sir. Thank you so much for the support,” he tweeted.

In case you're unaware, here's where the story of the ‘Axar Shades’ started. After India’s win against England in the Test series, Mahindra tweeted about Axar Patel’s sunglasses and asked where he could get them as a way to "commemorate the victory".

A few days later, Mahindra shared on Twitter that he had got the shades and was going to wear them while watching India play against England in the T20 series.

After this post, tweeple began asking Mahindra for selfies and he promised to share one if India won the series.

On March 21, he kept that promise by sharing a selfie of himself wearing the sunglasses, calling them “my new good luck charm that’s proven its worth”.

But the story didn't end there. Axar Patel himself replied to Mahindra and shared the wonderful message. The tweet has since won over people and collected nearly 500 likes - and still counting.

What do you think about this entire Twitter exchange and the special sunglasses?

