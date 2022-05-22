Baby deer sleeping in the yard will make your day. Watch cute animal video

Do you remember watching the iconic and evergreen 1942 movie Bambi? This particular video that has been shared on Reddit will make you nostalgic about that movie. The reason, you might ask? A cute baby deer who looks exactly like Bambi can be seen sleeping in the yard in this video. This video is guaranteed to not only make your day but also bring a smile to your face.

The video opens to show how the person recording it wishes to shed some light on the fact that there is an interesting creature in their yard. As the video progresses, viewers get to see that there is a sweet little baby deer fast asleep behind the wall of their yard. The spotted and furry little creature can be seen in a very comfortable and cosy sleeping position.

The adorable animal video was shared on the subReddit named r/aww. The caption that accompanies this video reads, “Guess who’s snoozing behind our wall?” The video has been garnering a lot of attention on Reddit ever since it has been posted and for all the right reasons.

Watch the cute animal video right here:

Despite only being shared some eight hours ago on the social media platform, the video has already managed to rake up more than 44,000 upvotes. It has also received various comments from animal lovers.

One posted, “Those spotted coats of theirs, OMG…” Another wrote, “You have a great yard for baby deer naps.” “Just waiting for mom to come back is all,” posted a third. The original poster also shared that the mom deer did come back. Here’s a photo.

What do you think of this sleepy baby deer?