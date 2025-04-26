Baby elephant gets a gentle wake-up call from fellow jumbo in adorable video: ‘Chotu overslept’

Baby elephants are often celebrated as one of the most adorable creatures on Earth, and a new viral video featuring one such little jumbo is sure to make you smile. The clip, shared on X by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, captures a cute moment that has captured the hearts of viewers. A viral video of a baby elephant struggling to wake up melted hearts.(X/@susantananda3)

The adorable wake-up call

In the video, a tiny baby elephant is seen peacefully sleeping, completely unaware of the world around it. Next to the sleeping youngster stands an adult elephant, gently nudging the baby in an attempt to wake it from its deep slumber. Still in a sleepy daze, the baby elephant struggles a little as it tries to stand up, looking utterly adorable in the process. Eventually, it manages to get to its feet and begins to walk, joined by two other elephants, bringing the peaceful moment to an end.

The video is accompanied by a cute caption from Susanta Nanda, who writes, "Chotu overslept."

Watch the clip here:

Reactions from viewers

Since being posted, the video has racked up nearly 31,000 views, with users expressing their love and adoration for the baby elephant’s sleepy antics.

One user wrote, "The sweetest beings on earth," while another added, "Such a heartwarming moment!" Some viewers even joked, saying, "Wake up... it's time for school," while others expressed their appreciation for the rare glimpse into the life of these magnificent creatures.

One comment read, "Extremely lucky!! We get to see these cute moments. Love elephants," capturing the collective sentiment of those who are thankful to witness such interactions with wildlife. Many expressed the emotional impact of the video, with one user saying, "This really melted my heart," and others simply remarking, "Sweet adoration" and "So beautiful."