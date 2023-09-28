Baby hippo comes close to a giraffe. Watch what happens next

A viral video that has left people saying 'aww' shows how a baby hippo became friends with a giraffe. The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the page @buitengebieden.

Baby hippo coming close to a giraffe.

The video opens to show a baby hippo approaching a giraffe who is behind a cage. As the baby comes close, the giraffe puts its head down to greet it. The video ends with the giraffe going back in its cage.

Watch the video of the baby hippo and the giraffe here:

https://x.com/buitengebieden/status/1706745215917105655?s=20

This post was shared on September 27. Since being shared, it has already garnered more than 3.1 million views. The share also has several likes and comments. Many thought that the video was adorable.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, "Awwww that's so sweet and precious!"

A scond said, "Won't that giraffe be surprise when hippo grows up."

"Awww. Friends can come from anywhere!" posted a third.

A fourth posted, "She keeps raising her head as if she's looking for the baby's mama."

A fifth said, "I think we can all agree that baby hippos are some of the cutest babies out there!"

"Aww, Gloria and Melvin looked so cute when they were younger," shared a sixth.

What do you think about this adorable video?

