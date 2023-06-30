Baby killer whale asks people for help to save trapped mom

It is not uncommon for you to find videos of human-animal interactions on social media. However, what is unusual is to watch those videos that show animals coming to humans asking for help. Just like this incredible incident where a baby killer whale approached a group of humans to get help for its mother trapped in fishing gear. A video of the incident has surfaced on the Internet and it is leaving people with a warm feeling in their hearts.

The image shows the baby whale leading a group of humans to its trapped mother. (Screengrab)

The video was shared about a year ago on TikTok. However, it has resurfaced after being posted on a Twitter page. “Killer whales ask humans for help,” reads the caption posted along with the heartening video.

What does the video show?

The video opens to show how a group of people call animal services after noticing an agitated baby killer whale near their boat. Soon the experts take charge of the situation and calm the baby. Almost instantly, the little one starts swimming towards a certain way and the rescuers follow. What they discover leaves them stunned. Turns out, the baby whale led them to its mother trapped in fishing gear. The humans quickly work together to free the mama killer whale. When they finish the rescue something wonderful happens, a pod of whales come to the rescuers as if to thank them. Eventually, the rescued mother whale also swims near the boat with a manta ray in its mouth. The video ends with the pod of whales going away as the rescuers safely reach the surface.

Take a look at the beautiful rescue video involving whales:

The video was shared on June 25. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 84,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 1,000 likes. People took to the comments section of the video to share their reactions.

How did Twitter react to the video of the killer whales?

“Well done guys!!! Great work and keep doing it,” praised a Twitter user. “Beautiful,” added another. “I’m not crying, you're crying,” joined a third. “Love the fact it brought you a present. Reminded me of the cat bringing a mouse. Here, have a manta ray,” wrote a fourth.