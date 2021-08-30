Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

Bagwati in ZNMD to Jal in Vivah, tweeple describe 'lead actor' of famous films

People are sharing hilarious memes under the ‘Movie… lead actor’ trend on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 07:28 PM IST
The image shows a meme shared by a Twitter user.(Twitter/@shibhhuu)

Have you been using Twitter for long? Then you must be aware that certain trends go viral and are just too funny to see. Case in point, this latest ‘Movie… lead actor’ trend. It is a trend where people are sharing what or who was the ‘main lead’ in a certain movie – and the hilarious posts have nothing to do with the real protagonists of the film.

We have collected some such hilarious tweets for you to enjoy:

Who do you think was the main lead in the 1985 film Teri Meherbaniyan starring Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon? This Twitter user has an answer:

The meme is shared under the Twitter trend. (Twitter/@dev_akash_)

This creative person came up with a meme for the Avengers too:

The Avengers twist to the Twitter trend. (Twitter/@8408Rohit)

Have you seen Gadar? Guess who is the lead in that?

A Twitter user used this meme under the trend. (Twitter/@Namanc07)

You will never guess who this Twitter user thinks is the ‘main actor’ in the horror film IT.

Have you seen this hilarious IT meme? (Twitter/@Ridam_notRhythm)

Take a look at some other hilarious shares:

Here’s another post of the rib-tickling memes:

What are your thoughts on the post?

