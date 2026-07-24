Bandhan Bank employee shows neck-deep water outside Gujarat house: ‘I couldn’t reach my workplace’

A man from Valsad, Gujarat has shared a video that shows him standing in neck-deep water in front of his housing society. Shivam Singh told Hindustantimes.com that the video was filmed on July 23, after a night of rainfall led to severe waterlogging in his neighbourhood.

Shivam Singh stood in neck-deep water outside his housing society on July 23. (Instagram/@bankeronbike)

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Singh, a Bandhan Bank employee, had to take a leave from work as he was unable to commute due to the water level. He said the waterlogging was accompanied by two days of power cut.

However, he praised the quick action of authorities for managing the situation, saying the water level has now receded.

What happened in Valsad

According to Shivam Singh, his video was filmed at Akshardham Residency, a society in Mograwadi, Valsad, Gujarat. The now-viral clip shows him standing in water that nearly reaches his neck.

“This is my society, guys,” he says in the clip, speaking in Hindi. “We have just inaugurated a new river in our society.”

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{{^usCountry}} Singh told Hindustantimes.com that “this flood-like situation happened” on July 23, after it rained all night and all morning. The clip was filmed around 7 am on the morning of July 23, Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh told Hindustantimes.com that “this flood-like situation happened” on July 23, after it rained all night and all morning. The clip was filmed around 7 am on the morning of July 23, Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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“I couldn't reach my workplace, I work in Bandhan Bank and the keys were with me, but due to this I couldn't reach,” he revealed.

Swift action from authorities

However, Singh praised the authorities for taking swift action. “Local authorities came on point with whatever help they could,” he said. Among other things, authorities helped with “relocation, food, helping people, and rescuing a few dogs.”

Refusing to blame any one factor for the waterlogging situation, the banker said: “This is a natural calamity. Any city, any state can go through this. We will always be helpless in this situation.”

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“The government and NDRF team here are very responsive. They reached with all possible help. We are thankful to them,” he added.

For the Mograwadi resident, the calamity also highlighted the importance of good neighbours. He revealed that people of the society came together to move vehicles to higher ground and offer any help they could.

“Our local society team and our own neighbours also helped each other by moving vehicles to higher places where there was no water. And we also made tea and snacks for everyone within the society since there was no light for almost 2 days,” Singh told Hindustantimes.com.