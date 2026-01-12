‘Bangalore’s treasure’: Magnet of incomplete Ejipura flyover sparks jokes galore

“Got 2 custom fridge magnets done After contemplating for quite a bit between Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, and Bengaluru, I decided to go ahead with Basavanagudi, because it is [heart emoji]. Also since I’ve had a loooonngggg association with the Ejipura flyover , had to get this done,” she wrote.

Bengaluru’s infamous Ejipura flyover, still under construction after eight years, has been immortalised in a magnet that is taking social media by storm. A Bengaluru woman got a custom fridge magnet depicting the incomplete flyover and shared its photograph on X, where it has sparked a meme fest.

Ejipura flyover becomes meme fodder The internet wasted no time in cracking jokes about the still-incomplete Ejipura flyover — a project that has become the subject of many memes over the years.

“Ejipura incomplete flyover needs to be protected. That is Bangalore’s treasure,” wrote one X user.

“Ejipura flyover will sell like hot cake imo,” another predicted.

“Some day people will come to see Ejipura just like they visit Hampi,” a user joked.

“Atleast this flyover can 'serve' u as as key holder / hanger etc.. unlike the original,” quipped another.

At least one X user praised the attention to detail, writing “Those potholes in the Ejipura magnet”.

Dozens of people also asked the woman where she got the magnets. She replied that she got them custom-made from an Instagram business called “Shrinkray studio”.

More about Ejipura flyover The Ejipura flyover in Bengaluru is an elevated corridor along Ejipura Main Road, intended to ease traffic between Inner Ring Road, Koramangala and surrounding areas. Planned as a signal-free stretch across some of the city’s busiest junctions, it was supposed to significantly reduce congestion.

Instead, it has turned into one of Bengaluru’s most delayed infrastructure projects. Construction began in 2017, with the project initially expected to be completed within a couple of years. However, the project suffered setbacks due to delays by the initial contractor. After the contract was terminated, multiple re-tendering attempts failed before BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd was awarded the work.

