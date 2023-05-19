Bar manager shocked after discovering a snake sleeping in its drawer

Imagine you had a normal day at work. Just as you are about to finish your tasks and leave for home, you open your desk drawer to find a snake sleeping inside it! Sounds scary, right? Recently something similar happened to a person in Australia.

Snake found in a drawer.(Facebook/@Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7)

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 took to Facebook to share about the incident. They wrote, "Snake in bar managers desk drawer. The manager of a local venue was working at his desk all day, and at clock off, he happened to open his draw and got the absolute fright of his life when he saw there was a snake inside!"

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 1,000 times. Many people have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "It looks so comfy all curled up snoozing." A second added, "That will be the same day I quit, lol." A third posted, "That is so cute! Little carpet python." A fourth joked, "It's one way to stop others in the office flogging your stapler."

