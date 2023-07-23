Home / Trending / ‘Barbenheimer for real’: Oppenheimer played in theatre with Barbie subtitles

‘Barbenheimer for real’: Oppenheimer played in theatre with Barbie subtitles

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 23, 2023 02:44 PM IST

A theatre played Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles, sparking a hilarious and unexpected crossover that has gone viral on Twitter.

Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s satire Barbie, the two much-anticipated films, were released on July 21. While both the films are from entirely different worlds, their battle of box office gave rise to the meme Barbeheimer since people were torn between which film to watch first. Carrying this meme right up to the silver screen, a theatre played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles. Since then, the internet has been abuzz about this unexpected crossover and received numerous responses from netizens.

A theatre played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles, turning Barbenheimer into reality. (Twitter/@IBJIYONGI)
A theatre played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles, turning Barbenheimer into reality. (Twitter/@IBJIYONGI)

Also Read| ‘Sensational’: Barbie’s first reactions on Twitter

“Friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles,” wrote Twitter user Sapun while sharing an image on the platform. The image shows a scene from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with subtitles from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Take a look at the picture that shows a scene from Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles below:

Hilarious, isn’t it? Many in the comments section echoed similar sentiments. Others were both amused and surprised by the unexpected crossover.

Here’s what people had to say about Oppenheimer being played with Barbie subtitles:

A Twitter user wrote, “Kudos to the theatre for carrying the #Barbenheimer meme right up to the big screen.” “This means that the same theatre, in another show, played Oppenheimer subtitles in a Barbie show,” added another. A third expressed, “When you want both to be first on your watchlist.” “The scene where the bomb is about to go off. The subtitles: Come on Barbie, let’s go party,” posted a fourth.

An individual remarked, “Barbenheimer ain’t no meme. It’s a revolution.” “Barbenheimer for real,” joined another.

The tweet was shared on July 21. It has since gone viral with over 3.7 million views and still counting. The share has also accumulated a plethora of retweets. Many even bookmarked the tweet. What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read| Twitter verdict on Oppenheimer is out. ‘Unbelievable’, say people

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out