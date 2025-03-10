Be internet's next optical illusion master by spotting the hidden deer in this image

Brain teasers come in many forms—some test your mathematical skills, others are age-related puzzles, and then there are optical illusions. These illusions not only challenge our visual perception but also our cognitive abilities. If you are a fan of such brain teasers, we have an exciting optical illusion that will leave you scratching your head! A tricky optical illusion left the internet puzzled, challenging users to find a hidden deer.(X/@piedpiperlko)

The optical illusion challenge

This brain teaser has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Piyush Tiwari. It features a stylised illustration of a forest scene at sunset or sunrise. In the foreground, a small stream reflects the orange hues of the sky. A tree stump is visible on the right, with small plants growing near the water's edge. But the real challenge? There’s a hidden deer somewhere in the picture, and your task is to spot it!

Check out the puzzle here:

The image was posted with the caption:

"Only human eyes with 8K vision can spot the deer in this image. If you can find the deer in this jungle picture, your visual acuity is 20/20 or higher. Quick! You have only 5 seconds to solve this optical illusion challenge."

Users have taken up the challenge, but not everyone has been able to spot the well-camouflaged deer. Few claim to have found it instantly, while others are still struggling.

Why optical illusions are a favourite pastime on the internet

Optical illusions have always fascinated people, but their popularity has skyrocketed with the rise of social media. These puzzles engage users by testing their observational skills and encouraging friendly competition. People love sharing their results, challenging their friends, and debating over the correct answers.

Such illusions also highlight how our brains can be tricked by colours, patterns, and perspective. Scientists suggest that optical illusions work because of how our brains process visual information—sometimes, what we see isn’t necessarily what’s there!

If you’re up for the challenge, take a close look at the image and see if you can spot the hidden deer.