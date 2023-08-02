A black bear was discovered sleeping in a bald eagle's nest. As researchers were inspecting eagle nests on a military base in Alaska, they came across a bear peacefully sleeping in one of the nests.

Bear captures eagle's nest, makes it her napping spot.(Facebook/@U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service )

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shared a post on Instagram about this incident. They wrote, "While a napping black bear isn’t what you would expect to find in a bald eagle nest when conducting an eagle nest productivity survey, it might not be too extraordinary on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson - JBER, Alaska. In the past years, a few eagle nests have been raided by black bears with predictably bad results for the nesting eagles (i.e., loss of that year’s nestlings). During a survey flown with a helicopter in May, this nest was occupied by an adult female eagle seen incubating an egg on the nest."

Take a look at the bear napping in the eagle's nest here:

This post was shared on July 21. Since being shared, it has been liked close to 3,000 times. The share has also received comments from many netizens.

Here's what people have to say about this bear sleeping in the nest:

An individual wrote, "We all need a cozy nest in which to nap! I bet many years went into building that den!!" A second shared, "Nature in its natural state." A third posted, "Shows the strong design of the nest! And what a safe place to be when you want a little rest." A fourth commented, "A nice safe cuddly spot for the bear, sad for the eagles. Such is life."

