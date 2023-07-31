Baby bear climbs tree, mama tries to bring it down in the most hilarious way

Have you seen those animal videos that simply leave you amused? From a dog giving sneaky kisses to a human to a tiny bird stealing pasta from a woman, such videos have the power to make us laugh. Now, another such animal-related funny clip is doing rounds on the Internet. It shows how a baby bear climbed a tree, and the mama bear and its sibling tried to bring it down. Mama bear trying to bring down its baby from a tree.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

What is shown in this video of a baby bear and its mama?

This video was shared on Twitter by user @buitengebieden. This Twitter user often shares lots of wholesome and funny animal-related videos. In their recent clip, it shows a baby bear on top of a tree branch. Its mama can be seen standing under the tree and vigorously shaking it so the baby comes down. At the same time, another baby bear is trying to help the mama bear. Towards the end of the video, the mama bear climbs the tree herself and brings down her baby by breaking a branch.

Watch the video of the mama bear trying to bring down its baby here:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being shared on Twitter, it has been viewed more than one million times. The share has also received several likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts and views on this video.

Check out what people are saying about this video of bears here:

An individual wrote, "Why can I 'feel' this video? I know the exact amount of frustration and laughter that bear is going through." A second commented, "That cub is in big trouble." A third shared, "Little tiny baby at the bottom helping is so cute!" A fourth added, "I love how the other cub is trying to help mama." A few others have reacted using laughing emojis. What are your thoughts on this viral video?