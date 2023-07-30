Un'bear'able heat! Bear in Burbank finds respite in neighborhood pool as California records 92 degrees | Watch

In the scorching California heat, one furry creature found the perfect way to beat the sweltering temperatures. Burbank police were called to a hillside neighborhood on Friday afternoon when residents spotted an unexpected guest - a bear, seeking refuge from the heat in a nearby pool. Burbank police were called to a hillside neighborhood on Friday afternoon when residents spotted a bear, seeking refuge from the heat in a nearby pool.(Twitter)

As the mercury soared to 92 degrees in Burbank, the bear wasted no time in finding a way to cool off. Taking advantage of the inviting pool, the bear waded into the water, enjoying a refreshing dip to beat the heat. The officers caught the delightful moment on camera and shared it on Twitter, giving everyone a glimpse of the bear's unconventional solution to the hot weather.

Encountering a Bear: Safety First

While it's undoubtedly delightful to witness a bear taking a leisurely dip, it's crucial to remember that bears are wild animals, and encounters should be approached with caution. If you come across a bear, it's essential to follow safety guidelines provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Safety Guidelines for Bear Encounters:

Stay Calm and Avoid Running: Running may trigger a chase response in bears. Instead, stay calm and slowly back away.

Face the Animal: Stand your ground and face the bear. Making noise, like talking calmly or clapping, can help alert the bear to your presence and may encourage it to move away.

Appear Large: Raise your arms and open your jacket to make yourself look bigger. This can deter the bear from approaching.

Defend Yourself if Necessary: In the event of an attack, it's essential to take action to defend yourself. Use any available objects, like sticks or rocks, to fend off the bear.

Seeking Help in Emergencies

While most bear encounters end peacefully, it's essential to be prepared for any situation. If a bear behaves aggressively or poses a threat, do not hesitate to call 911 for immediate assistance.

As temperatures continue to rise, everyone, bears included, should be mindful of staying cool and safe in the heat. So, if you happen to spot a bear seeking solace in your neighbor's pool, remember to give them some space and let them enjoy their impromptu pool party in peace!

