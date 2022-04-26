Bear walks through a North Carolina neighbourhood in this must-watch video

Animals are suited best in the wild but there are often cases when these creatures wander around residential areas. The Asheville Police Department took to Facebook to alert people of one such recent call they attended to. There is a chance that the video shared by the police department will surprise you.

The video comes with a detailed caption that reads, “APD officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear milling around downtown and then eventually climbing a tree in the Pritchard Park area. The black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar, seemed to want a day in the park, where lots of people were enjoying their day downtown. Officers wanted to help get the bear safely out of the area by helping give the bear space to mosey along. At one point the bear even crossed the street by using the crosswalk.”

It continued, “Although officers appreciated the law-abiding bear, it was important to get the bear back to a wooded area for safety. This is the third incident APD officers have assisted in getting bears out of the downtown area in the past three weeks. Always be aware of your surroundings.”

The video has been posted on Facebook on April 22 and since then, has garnered several comments. It has also received more than 1.5 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “I loved the video I watched where an APD Officer was walking the bear down the street... Thanks Asheville PD.” “So glad the bear got back to the wild. Really we are the ones that need to stop taking their wild for the next fast dollar,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “It was funny while watching a video of the bear. At one point It looked like if the bus had stopped and the doors had opened he just about would have gotten in.”

