Beatboxing bird calling itself 'sweet baby' is too cute to handle. Watch
Beatboxing bird calling itself 'sweet baby' is too cute to handle. Watch

This video shared on Instagram shows a beatboxing bird named Bubbles who talks like humans, directly into a microphone.
This cute bird talks like humans, calls itself ‘sweet baby’ and beatboxes - all in the same breath. (tiktok/@bubblesonthemic)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:17 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Birds are cute, that’s a given. But they’re even cuter when they talk with human-like accuracy and pronunciation. If you don’t think it can actually happen, then this video posted on Instagram might change your mind. It shows a cute bird named Bubbles who knows how to talk just like any human would.

The video showcases the adorable blue bird sitting on its human’s shoulder. The human is seen to have extended a tiny microphone in front of the bird’s beak. Soon enough, the bird starts speaking and says, “Oh, hi!” in the most human-like tone imaginable. “I’m so happy bird. Bubbles sweet baby,” it says with some spot-on pronunciation!

Reshared by the Instagram page of Parrots Adored, it was originally shared on TikTok by @bubblesonthemic. “Beatboxing budgie,” reads the caption that accompanies this bird video. It ends with the adorable bird beatboxing like a pro.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on Instagram on December 8, this video has garnered more than 6.9 lakh views and several reactions.

“I didn’t know parakeets could speak that well,” confessed an individual. “Boom boom boom tiss,” commented another, referring to how the bird beatboxed at the end of the video. “When's the album dropping?” asked another. “Beakboxing,” punned a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

