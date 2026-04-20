'Beauty of remote jobs’: Techie with 3 years experience claims Google-level pay, internet divided

A techie’s claim of landing a $1 million (approximately ₹9.3 crore) compensation package while working remotely has sparked a debate online, with social media users split between admiration and scepticism.

The techie said her earnings rival those of a senior manager at Google India.(Representational image/Unsplash)

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Taking to X, a techie named Satakshi said her earnings rival those of a senior manager at Google India, despite having just 3 years of experience. “My compensation is equal to senior manager in Google(India), and I only have 3 years of experience. That's the beauty of remote employment,” she wrote, adding that people were more focused on “proving me fake” than exploring remote opportunities.

Satakshi also shared a screenshot of an email outlining the offer. The document mentions a total compensation of $1,000,000 over 3 years, including salary and equity, along with a full-time remote engagement and exclusivity clause. It also describes the role as a full-time remote position, reporting directly to the Head of Product.

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{{^usCountry}} The offer letter also praised her research and insights, noting that her ideas stood out during discussions. “The leadership team was particularly impressed by your vision and growth-oriented mindset. We feel your approach aligns perfectly with our long-term strategic goals,” it read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The offer letter also praised her research and insights, noting that her ideas stood out during discussions. “The leadership team was particularly impressed by your vision and growth-oriented mindset. We feel your approach aligns perfectly with our long-term strategic goals,” it read. {{/usCountry}}

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In a follow-up comment, she advised against chasing top tech firms solely due to competition. “Only thing I want to highlight here is that no need to chase FAANG because of Rat race, there is already high competition. There are other options as well try that,” she wrote.

HT.com has reached out to Satakshi. The article will be updated once a response is received.

(Also Read: Techie quits toxic US job, returns to India with ₹37 LPA salary: ‘I miss the US lifestyle’)

Social media reactions

Satakshi’s post quickly gained traction, drawing mixed reactions. While some users applauded her achievement and encouraged her to ignore criticism, others raised doubts about the authenticity of the offer.

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“Just ignore don't give any explanation to anyone....even if you earn less it should matter to other you grinded for this job more or less doesn't matter,” one user wrote.

“Online world functions like this Satakshi. You will always find both side of coins here. But you should continue your good work no matter what end result or outcome coming. Positivity is so powerful and it’s the ultimate hack of life,” commented another.

“Hmm. Interesting. But how ? Money is secondary to me. Because the right opportunity will offer the right pay. But finding such opportunities is the hard part, especially when you don't know where to start. How did you land this, if I many know ?” asked a third user.

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“Google is an exception. People mainly join Google for the brand not the compensation. Many orgs pay more but I have seen experienced engineers join Google even downlevelled . being part of the brand pays in the long run. Have never seen Google engineers out of jobs,” wrote one user.

“Looks like some fake offer generated via chat gpt. Total compensation is very vague . Everything is vaguely defined with ambiguity,” remarked another.

“Unless you’re the only one with those skills, which company is hiring with that amount of money that too remotely when they can just hire anyone even in the US?” questioned one user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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