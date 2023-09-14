Bengaluru auto driver cheats Bangladeshi vlogger, police nabs him

A Bangladeshi vlogger and his girlfriend were travelling in Bengaluru when an auto driver scammed them. The incident was brought to the attention of the police when a Kolkata-based vlogger shared the video on social media and tagged the Bengaluru Police. The police acted quickly to identify and apprehend the auto driver. Police apprehended the auto driver who scammed the Bangladeshi vlogger and his girlfriend after the video was widely shared online. (X/@ssnagartrfps)

“Bangladeshi blogger and his girlfriend were travelling to Bengaluru Palace. A local auto driver cheated them. This is how we treat foreigners. Please take action,” wrote X user Mrityunjay Sardar while sharing the video on the microblogging platform. It was originally uploaded on YouTube by the Bangladeshi vlogger Md Fizz.

The video shows Fizz, handing a ₹500 note to the auto driver. The driver then says that the fare is ₹300 and slips the ₹500 note into his sleeve. When Fizzasks how much he has given, the driver pretends that he has only received a Rs100 note. Fizz takes the money and hands over another ₹500 note to the auto driver.

After the tweet gained traction, the police in Bengaluru identified and apprehended the auto driver and handed him over to Sadashivanagar police station for further action.

“I too had a similar experience where I lost ₹1000 a few years back in Bangalore. There are a lot of cheats among these drivers,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Same thing happened with me years back in Mumbai.”

“Solution - use maximum Digital payment! I understand it was a foreigner but we can use this to avoid getting scammed,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I got cheated in a very similar way back in Aug 2018.”

“Shameless, cancel his licence,” suggested a fifth.

