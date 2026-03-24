Bengaluru auto driver’s dual-phone setup in traffic goes viral: ‘One for doomscrolling, one for navigation’
A Bengaluru auto driver was seen using two phones in traffic.
A video from Bengaluru showing an auto rickshaw driver using two smartphones simultaneously has caught the attention of social media users. The clip, filmed at night in traffic, highlights a scene many found both amusing and oddly relatable.
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In the footage, the driver is seen seated at the front with one smartphone mounted ahead for navigation. Another phone is placed just below the mirror mount, positioned in a way that suggests it is being used for scrolling. The text overlaid on the clip reads, “One for doomscrolling One for navigation,” capturing the essence of the moment.
The video was shared by Ruchith Bhoopalam, who pointed out the practicality behind the setup. “Not to mention both phones are functionally angled to serve its purpose. Things you see in Bengaluru,” Bhoopalam wrote while sharing the clip online.
Take a look here at the clip:
Internet reacts with humour and curiosity
The clip has drawn a wave of reactions online, with users responding with humour and playful observations. One user wrote, “bro has to up his game,” while another commented, “auto scroll option,” poking fun at the dual phone setup.
A third user added, “Bhaiya got some infinity aura,” highlighting the driver’s seemingly effortless multitasking. Another remarked, “He is the only reason why instagram made auto scroll feature,” linking the scene to popular app features in a witty way.
Some users also admired the ingenuity, with one saying, “Multitasking level next,” while another joked, “This is peak Bengaluru innovation.”
(Also read: Bengaluru auto driver spotted with pet parrot while on duty, internet calls it ‘so adorable’)
A snapshot of everyday life in Bengaluru
Such moments often reflect the unique character of Bengaluru’s bustling streets, where innovation and improvisation are a part of daily life.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More