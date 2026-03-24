Bengaluru auto driver’s dual-phone setup in traffic goes viral: ‘One for doomscrolling, one for navigation’

A video from Bengaluru showing an auto rickshaw driver using two smartphones simultaneously has caught the attention of social media users. The clip, filmed at night in traffic, highlights a scene many found both amusing and oddly relatable. A Bengaluru auto driver was filmed multitasking with two smartphones while driving through city traffic. (Instagram/rucxith)

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In the footage, the driver is seen seated at the front with one smartphone mounted ahead for navigation. Another phone is placed just below the mirror mount, positioned in a way that suggests it is being used for scrolling. The text overlaid on the clip reads, “One for doomscrolling One for navigation,” capturing the essence of the moment.

The video was shared by Ruchith Bhoopalam, who pointed out the practicality behind the setup. “Not to mention both phones are functionally angled to serve its purpose. Things you see in Bengaluru,” Bhoopalam wrote while sharing the clip online.

Take a look here at the clip: