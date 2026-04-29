Bengaluru buyer eyes 33-year-old Old Madras Road flat for 1.4 crore: ‘Is it a good investment?’

A potential homebuyer in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion on the risks and rewards of investing in old properties. The buyer shared on Reddit that they are eyeing a 33-year-old apartment on Old Madras Road priced at ₹1.4 crore, asking social media users if investing in the property is "worth it”.

Social media users shared various comments in response to the Bengaluru buyer’s Reddit post. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Is buying a 33-year-old apartment in Bangalore a good investment?” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “I’m considering buying a 33-year-old apartment in Bangalore, located on Old Madras Road near Tin Factory (main road–facing, direct entry from OMR side).”

Also Read: ‘Can I afford a home of ₹2.3 crore’: Woman earning ₹2.6 lakh monthly seeks advice on buying Bengaluru flat

The individual explained that the 1,400 sq ft property is priced at ₹1.4 crore, adding that they would need to invest another ₹10 lakh to make the place “family-friendly.”

“One potential upside is that the property might be converted to commercial after redevelopment, since it’s on the main road,” the Reddit user continued.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the following lines, the individual asked about risk, redevelopment, and the “remaining lifespan of the building.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the following lines, the individual asked about risk, redevelopment, and the “remaining lifespan of the building.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A post shared by a Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An individual posted, “Not worth unless it’s in Koramangala or Jayanagar.” Another added, “More often than not, redevelopment gets locked in legal official troubles for years. The rental yield will stop if the government declares the property unsafe to live in. Builder or redevelopment will squeeze you to sell for less, or plain right, providing you with a replacement 1-2 units for the value of 1, but subject to construction being completed. Also, rental compensation during construction never comes after the first few months, regardless of who the builder is. If you have time and money, then you can treat it as a fixed investment with returns probably after 10-20 years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual posted, “Not worth unless it’s in Koramangala or Jayanagar.” Another added, “More often than not, redevelopment gets locked in legal official troubles for years. The rental yield will stop if the government declares the property unsafe to live in. Builder or redevelopment will squeeze you to sell for less, or plain right, providing you with a replacement 1-2 units for the value of 1, but subject to construction being completed. Also, rental compensation during construction never comes after the first few months, regardless of who the builder is. If you have time and money, then you can treat it as a fixed investment with returns probably after 10-20 years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: ‘Jigani is not Bangalore’: Homeowner shares experience of living in flat purchased for ₹55 lakh

A third expressed, “Honestly, older apartments can make sense for end-use, but as an investment, they’re tricky. Appreciation is usually limited compared to land value. A lot of people I know are moving towards plots now, especially in growth corridors, because land tends to hold and appreciate better over time.”

A fourth wrote, “Nope. In the first place, builders use poor construction materials, so the life expectancy of these apartments ranges from 40 to 60 years. This apartment is already 30 years old, so if it’s in BTM, I wouldn't pay more than 1.2cr.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON