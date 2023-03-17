Bengaluru cab driver's awe-inspiring story of how he found purpose in his work will leave you stunned

We all have days when we lack the motivation to carry on with our daily tasks. During such times, inspiring stories make a positive impact on us. And if you are also in search of such tales, then you cannot miss out on this awe-inspiring story of a Bengaluru cab driver. A man shared an inspiring story of a cab driver from Bengaluru.

Twitter user @Sumitm.lens shared the inspiring tale of a cab driver he met in Bengaluru. He said the driver has been working for 17 years to support his family, but the reason behind the driver's motivation left him stunned. "One night, he got a ride request he tried to avoid due to the distance and late hour. But the ride kept getting reassigned to him. When he arrived, he found out it was an emergency baby delivery. Without hesitation, they rushed to the hospital. They arrived to find no doctors on duty. They quickly rushed to another hospital and made it just in time for the baby's birth. From that moment on, the driver found purpose in his work, knowing he wasn't just driving, but helping those in need," tweeted Sumit.

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has received several likes and comments.

An individual posted, "Beautiful." Another person added, "Kudos to the cab driver! After all no work is small or big when done with full passion, sincerity, dedication, and a good heart!" A third person added, "Wow, what an incredible story of perseverance and determination! This cab driver's journey is a true inspiration to us all. Thank you for sharing this uplifting story." #motivation #inspiration #nevergiveup."